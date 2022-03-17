‘Elden Ring’ patch 1.03 adds NPC map markers, new quests and more

Elden Ring has received a new update, bringing it up to version 1.03 and adding a much-requested feature.

The new version of Elden Ring now allows players to record an icon and the name of an NPC on the game’s map when they encounter that character. At the same time, there have been some significant tweaks to NPCs with a new one – Jar-Bairn – added as well as new quest phases for numerous NPCs. These include Diallos, Nepheli Loux, Kenneth Haight and Gatekeeper Gostoc. The update also adds more summonable NPCs for multiple situations.

In addition to the NPC changes, many bug fixes have been implemented. Balance changes have also been made, including an increase in the drop rate of smithing stones for some enemies and improved shield effectiveness. There is also increased damage for all offensive cracked pot items, along with a selection of other items too.

The full patch notes are available on the Bandai Namco website for players to look over.

The ability to record an NPC’s location on the game’s map is a huge deal. Previously, one player made their own iOS app to replicate the ability. Dachary Carey explained that he saw the lack of any kind of tracker as a “big accessibility barrier” for many players.

Most recently, Bandai Namco has suggested that Elden Ring may end up as more than a game. Via a press release, it was suggested that it may also enter other media formats and become a part of “everyone’s daily life”. That follows news that the game has now sold 12million units worldwide.

