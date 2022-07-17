‘Elden Ring’ remains the best-selling game of 2022

According to market research firm NPD Group, Elden Ring is “the best selling game of the month, and it remains the best-selling [game] of 2022.”

The thread continued by saying “Elden Ring has placed first in dollar sales in four of its first five months in market.” Originally released on February 25, Elden Ring is still the best-selling game five months after its release.

Bandai Namco announced in May that Elden Ring had sold 13.4million units during the game’s first month on sale.

According to SteamDB, Elden Ring still has approximately 40,000 people playing concurrently throughout the day. When games are ranked by their 24-hour peak concurrent players, Elden Ring places in the top 25. It is one of the only single-player games this high up the list, with the other being Football Manager 2022, which while having multiplayer modes is generally played single-player.

Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco was recently hit with a ransomware attack. The publisher announced there is a chance that some consumer information was stolen, and that the company will be strengthening security measures in the wake of the attack. While Bandai Namco did not identify the attackers, the ransomware group BlackCat has claimed responsibility.

In more positive news, Bandai Namco has gifted popular community figure Klein ‘Let Me Solo Her’ Tsuboi with a care package featuring a real sword. Tsuboi became famous for assisting people to defeat the late-game boss Malenia with just a pot on his head while duel-wielding katanas.

In other gaming news, Warframe developer Digital Extremes is working on a new fantasy MMORPG called Soulframe. The game is centred on humanity’s interactions with the natural world and sees many Warframe veterans shifting teams to work on it, including long-time creative director Geoff Crookes.