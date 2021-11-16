‘Elder Scrolls 6’ is going to be an Xbox ecosystem exclusive

As the decade-long wait for Elder Scrolls 6 continues, Xbox head Phil Spencer has all but confirmed the title will be an Xbox ecosystem exclusive.

In a recent GQ interview Spencer was asked about the exclusivity status of the upcoming title, to which he confidently replied: “It’s not about punishing any other platform, like I fundamentally believe all of the platforms can continue to grow.”

“But in order to be on Xbox, I want us to be able to bring the full complete package of what we have. And that would be true when I think about Elder Scrolls 6. That would be true when I think about any of our franchises.” So, it looks as though Elder Scrolls 6 will not be coming to the PlayStation.

Advertisement

The interview also had words from Bethesda’s own Todd Howard, and he was asked exactly where Elder Scrolls 6 is at right now. Referring to the upcoming title drawing comparisons to the studio’s previous titles, including Skyrim, Howard said he disliked the mindset of “okay, this is the thing you have to top”.

“But then you realise, like, The Elder Scrolls 6 has got to be a ‘decade game’. How do you make a game where you go into it, like, ‘people have to play it for a decade?’” Howard said. So any sort of real release date is understandably still off the cards. Starfield also still has to launch on November 11 next year, and then Elder Scrolls 6 has to be ready to be shown after that.

“The ultimate goal is still to make it so that, when you boot the game up, you feel like you’ve been transported,” concluded Howard.

In other news, Phil Spencer has said that Xbox Game Pass is a very sustainable service for the console owner.