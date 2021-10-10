‘Elder Scrolls Online’ dev says competition from ‘New World’ is a good thing

The Elder Scrolls Online creative director Rich Lambert has praised New World, sharing that the MMO genre benefits from more high-quality competition.

Following the launch of New World on September 28, Lambert has told The Washington Post (spotted by Massively Overpowered) that the added competition from New World is ultimately “good for the consumer”.

Adding on, Lambert said, “the second you feel like you don’t have to compete and continue to improve your product is the second that things start to go downhill.”

“We need more successful games in our genre in order to help earn the trust of the consumer, to kind of shake things up and get those creative juices flowing and whatnot”.

“I really like seeing new games come out. I love to jump in and play them and start dissecting them and seeing what they do right and seeing what they don’t do right.”

Since launching in September, New World has seen a massive player base form around the MMO, quickly becoming the most-played game on Steam. Despite this, Amazon Game Studios has struggled with managing the demand – long queue times have meant that the studio recently stopped players from creating new characters on a list of servers marked ‘full’.

Over at The Elder Scrolls Online, last week (October 2), the game revealed that its upcoming Deadlands DLC (downloadable content) would launch on November 1. Deadlands wraps up the Gates Of Oblivion campaign, which has been ongoing for the last year. As well as concluding the story with a 20-hour finale, Deadlands will also add one of the biggest cities in the game and an apocalyptic new area to explore.

In other news, the New World player base is already starting to contend with gold scammers looking to target other players. One particular case – which saw the theft of 60,000 gold – left 90 members of one guild feeling “alone, broke and betrayed” after having their funds stolen.