‘Elder Scrolls Online’ player rebuilds Diagon Alley in-game

An Elder Scrolls Online player has recreated the famous Diagon Alley from the Harry Potter franchise in the game.

Pictured below and uploaded to Reddit, you can see plenty of screenshots of the location, including a fire breathing dragon statue atop what has to be Gringotts Bank. The recreation was uploaded to Reddit by Hachiko_Chan, who says they made it via in-game furniture and the regular house editor tool for Elder Scrolls Online.

Hachiko_Chan was also asked in the comments about making Knockturn Alley next, to go with this creation. They said: “At the beginning the idea was to make Knockturn Alley first with a passage to Diagon Alley. But due to the slots limit (and to my madness for the details!) I could only choose one of them. But yes! The idea to make knockturn Alley [is] still there, and maybe who knows, for the next Halloween I might work on it.”

This is all very reminiscent of when a Fallout 76 player decided to recreate the Globe Theatre in the game, and then they even had groups of people coming together to stage plays whilst they weren’t on during the pandemic, although I doubt that will be happening here as well.

Elsewhere in the wizarding world, Hogwarts Legacy may be releasing in late 2022, if the cryptic words of a Warner Bros. executive are to be believed to be pointing towards it. This would mean it is releasing after the upcoming movie Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

In other news, Todd Howard has talked about the approach to the upcoming Starfield, and how the team at Bethesda thought if they weren’t going to make it now, they wouldn’t know when to.