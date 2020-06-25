Electronic Arts plans to double down on ‘Star Wars’ games

Electronic Arts (EA) CEO Andrew Wilson has announced that the publisher plans to “double down” on success with Star Wars games going forward.

During a recent investor call, Wilson pointed to the success the company has enjoyed across multiple titles as an indication of its healthy relationship with the Disney license, and what direction it will be heading in for the future.

When asked where EA would like to take Star Wars in the future, Wilson said that “up is my hope – up and to the right”, as reported by GameSpot. “I would say again, we have a tremendous relationship with Disney [and] we have a tremendous relationship with LucasArts – we have a long-standing relationship with them going all the way back to Star Wars: The Old Republic, which we launched in 2011.”

“So again, I think that we’re going to double down on that partnership”, he added. “Disney continues to be very, very committed to the IP and the canon, and continue to create new content.”

Wilson went on to state that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which took home the prize for ‘Best Game’ at the NME Awards 2020, and Star Wars Battlefront II are two of the company’s best-selling Star Wars games. He also noted the “extraordinary” continued success of the Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes mobile game.

The next Star Wars title in EA’s pipeline will be the recently revealed Star Wars Squadrons, a starfighter simulator where players participate in space battles in a variety of iconic Star Wars spaceships.

Star Wars Squadrons launches on October 2 and will support cross-play between all of its platforms: PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.