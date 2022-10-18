EA is shuttering online services for several titles including ‘Mirror’s Edge’ and ‘Onrush’

Electronic Arts (EA) has confirmed that it will close the online services for several titles including Mirror’s Edge and Onrush.

Citing the impracticalities of continuing “the behind-the-scenes work” needed to sustain the online services for older games, EA has made the decision to pull such support over the coming months.

Other titles that will be affected include Army of Two: The 40th Day and Army of Two: The Devil’s Cartel, the online services of which will both cease on October 20.

Advertisement

Online services for Mercenaries 2 (PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360), Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 (PS3 and Xbox 360) and Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars, including the Kane’s Wrath expansion (Xbox 360), will then be closed on November 9.

Later, online services for Onrush will shut on November 30. Mirror’s Edge, NBA Jam On Fire Edition, Gatling Gears and Shank 2 will cease on January 19, 2023.

EA said in a statement: “The decisions to withdraw particular features or modes of certain EA games, or to retire online services relating to older EA games are never easy. The development teams and operational staff pour their hearts into our games, their features and modes almost as much as the players, and it is hard to see one retired.

“As games are replaced with newer titles, the number of players still enjoying the games that have been live for some time dwindles to a level – typically fewer than 1 per cent of all peak online players across all EA titles – where it’s no longer feasible to continue the behind-the-scenes work involved with keeping the online services for these games up and running.

“We are also committed to constantly updating and improving the features and modes to keep in our games to ensure they remain exciting to play for as long as possible. That commitment to great gameplay sometimes means that we need to remove outdated features and modes.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, EA has accidentally released FIFA 23’s World Cup mode a month early, with some players on PlayStation 5 able to get an early look at the game mode.

The World Cup mode wasn’t supposed to launch until later this year, ahead of November’s World Cup in Qatar.

As spotted by Eurogamer, screenshots have begun to emerge on social media from players on PlayStation 5. Fans are able to access the FIFA 23 World Cup content, and while none of the menu options are yet functional, they are still able to get an early look at the upcoming DLC.