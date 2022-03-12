‘Elite Dangerous’ cancels all console development

Frontier Developments has announced that it will no longer be developing Elite Dangerous on consoles, including the release of Odyssey outside of PC.

Last year, Frontier Developments released the Odyssey update for Elite Dangerous, which added areas where players could get out of their ships and explore or fight on foot. However, the update was full of issues that have been slowly fixed over the past year.

At the time of release, Odyssey was meant to come to consoles, but the release was delayed so that Frontier could focus on fixing the PC version.

However, the expansion will no longer come to consoles, and consoles will no longer receive content updates. In a post on the Elite Dangerous website, David Braben, CEO of Frontier, said, “it’s no secret that Odyssey’s launch was less than ideal, including the need to split the PC/console player base to focus on a PC-only launch. Since Odyssey’s release in May 2021, we have worked tirelessly to improve the Odyssey experience on PC, and whilst we have made great progress there is still more to be done. We have been supporting the pre-Odyssey and post-Odyssey codebases since.

“Over the last several months, we have been wrestling with the best way to move forward, and it is with a heavy heart we have decided to cancel all console development.” Braben continued, “we need to be able to move forward with the story of the game, and in order for us to do this we need to focus on a single codebase. Elite Dangerous will continue on console as it is now together with critical updates, but we will focus on new content updates on PC on the post-Odyssey codebase.”

“We appreciate this news is not what our console community were hoping for. This was not an easy decision to make, but it was made with the long-term future of Elite Dangerous in mind.”

