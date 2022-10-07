Elle Fanning to star in the next Hideo Kojima game

Elle Fanning is set to star in the next Hideo Kojima game, it’s been confirmed.

Kojima had been teasing the actor’s involvement in the upcoming title on social media following last month’s Tokyo Game Show. A darkened image of a mystery woman included the message “Who Am I?” in white letters above the Kojima Productions logo.

Eagled-eyed fans later compared photos of Fanning with the shadowy poster.

Now, the rumours have been confirmed through a QR that’s on display at PAX Australia. As Lance McDonald shared on Twitter, scanning the code in question directs the user to a new picture on Kojima Productions’ website.

It reveals the unknown character to be Fanning, whose face appears in a red filter. “A Hideo Kojima Game x Elle Fanning,” text on the side of the poster reads. Check it out in the tweet beneath.

Scanning an accompany QR code reveals this image as part of a teaser for a Kojima Productions project pic.twitter.com/rjJHxgBck3 — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) October 7, 2022

Fanning is known for her roles in the films The Neon Demon (2016) and Super 8 (2011) as well as the miniseries The Girl From Plainville.

Following the reveal, Kojima is now teasing a second female character due to feature in the new game. This time, a similarly silhouetted headshot is accompanied by the message: “Where Am I?”.

It is thought that this figure is Margaret Qualley, who appeared in Kojima Productions’ debut game Death Stranding.

As VGC notes, this speculation comes from what is believed to be leaked footage from Kojima’s next title, which is reportedly named Overdose and stars Qualley.

Last month, Kojima launched his Brain Structure podcast and is currently working on a new project with Microsoft that will utilise cloud technology, which is described as “a completely new game, one that no one has ever experienced or seen before”.

Norman Reedus, who portrays protagonist Sam Porter Bridges in Death Stranding, has also confirmed on numerous occasions that a sequel to the game is in the works.

“It took me maybe two or three years to finish all the MoCap sessions and everything [for Death Stranding]. It takes a lot of work,” said Reedus in an interview. “And then the game came out, and it just won all these awards, and it was a huge thing, so we just started part two of that.”

At the very start of 2022 though, Kojima confirmed he wanted to branch out into other non-gaming mediums.