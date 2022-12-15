Elon Musk announces launch of Steam support for Tesla cars

Tesla drivers will now be able to play Steam games in their cars, with apparently “thousands” of games now available to be played in specific models.

READ MORE: The 8 best PC games you need to play in 2022

Tesla announced the news via Twitter, revealing that new Model S & X vehicles will now include Steam support. The video shows a driver playing Cyberpunk 2077 in their car with the aid of a PlayStation 5 DualSense controller. Though, as the video promises a more general “wireless controller” support, it seems likely that a wide range of controllers will work in a Tesla.

Further information can be found in the update’s release notes, which suggest that any Steam Deck-compatible game will also be Tesla-compatible. Additionally, the cars will make use of Steam’s cloud synchronization feature, meaning they can continue their gameplay from any other Steam-compatible device.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the notes state that Steam compatibility is only available on Model S & X vehicles from 2022 and beyond, and requires 6GB DDR memory, and Premium Connectivity.

You can play Cyberpunk, Elden Ring and 1000s of other games in your *car* with an epic sound system!! https://t.co/F25Qu6HJ63 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2022

It’s the realisation of a long-running ambition for Tesla owner Elon Musk, who vowed to make the company’s cars Steam-compatible in February this year. The car manufacturer has integrated video games into their vehicles in the past, having previously introduced a number of Atari titles, before adding the likes of Cuphead and Fallout Shelter.

However, it will not be possible for Tesla drivers to play games on their vehicles while driving them. That somewhat important feature was added in 2021, after the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). conducted an investigation following concerns that it could cause accidents on the road. Following NHTSA’s concerns, Tesla issued a software update that disables its Passenger Play feature while the vehicle is in motion.

In other gaming news, Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer mode is free to play until December 19.