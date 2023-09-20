Elon Musk crashed Grimes’ ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ recording session with a gun and demanded a cameo

A new biography on Elon Musk has shared that the business magnate once crashed a Cyberpunk 2077 recording session with a “two-hundred-year-old-gun” in his possession.

The biography, authored by Walter Isaacson, relayed the moment when Musk appeared at the studio while his ex-girlfriend Grimes was recording her dialogue for her character in Cyberpunk 2077. Grimes played the pop star Lizzy Wizzy in the game.

“He showed up at the studio wielding a two-hundred-year-old-gun and insisted that they give him a cameo,” wrote Isaacson. “I told them that I was armed but not dangerous,” recalled Musk, though Grimes said that the “studio guys were like sweating”.

Ultimately, CD Projekt Red “relented” and seemed to have lent Musk’s likeness to a non-playable character (or NPC) that enters the bathrooms at Arasaka Corporation at the start of the Corpo lifepath for Cyberpunk 2077.

The protagonist V has the option to ignore the NPC or ask them why they’re staring. The character has no response, irrespective of what the player picks, and exits the bathroom without any fanfare.

The biography included a number of unpublished aspects from Musk’s personal life, like the time that he asked actor Amber Heard to cosplay as Mercy.

One of Overwatch‘s support characters, Musk said that the heroine was his favourite and so Heard “spent two months designing and commissioning a head-to-toe costume so she could role-play for him”.

Musk then posted the image of Heard in cosplay to his 156million followers on X, however, Heard allegedly did not give him permission to publish it and wanted the photo to remain “private”.

Additionally, Lucie Pohl, the actor who voices Mercy, weighed in on the accuracy of Heard’s cosplay – “As the real Mercy I can see the manufacturing defects in this cosplay like it’s a Tesla.”

The biography also announced the name of Musk and Grimes’ third child, Techno Mechanicus.

