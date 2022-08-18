Embracer Groups buys IP rights to ‘Lord Of the Rings’, Limited Run Games, Tripwire Interactive, and more

Embracer Group has made several purchases and acquisitions today (August 18), picking up the IP rights to The Lord Of the Rings and The Hobbit, as well as several game companies.

Five acquisitions have been made in total, with Limited Run Games, Tuxedo Labs, Tripwire Interactive and Singtrix joining Embracer Group in addition to the LOTR properties. The company announced the acquisitions via press releases, which can be viewed here.

The largest purchase is undoubtedly Middle-earth Enterprises, which gives the company IP rights to Tolkien’s literary works related to The Lord Of the Rings and The Hobbit. This covers movies, tv shows, games, theme park rides, board games and merchandising. Speaking in a press release, Embracer Group details the upcoming projects that it now controls:

“Key upcoming works set in Middle-earth, in which Middle-earth Enterprises has financial interests, include the much-heralded Amazon series The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power which will premiere on September 2, 2022, set thousands of years before The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings; the animated movie The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim (Warner Bros), set for release in 2024, and the mobile game The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth (Electronic Arts).”

The post then goes on to give some ideas as to what the company plans to do with the newly acquired rights, saying that it will be “exploring additional movies based on iconic characters such as Gandalf, Aragorn, Gollum, Galadriel, Eowyn and other characters from the literary works of J.R.R. Tolkien.”

Next up is Limited Run Games, which has also been acquired today. Limited Run Games specialises in physical editions of games, including retro titles. Embracer Group lists this as one of the main reasons for the purchase, as well as “the development technology Carbon Engine that ports retro games to modern platforms.”

Maneater and Killing Floor developers Tripwire Interactive are another company to be purchased. Embracer Group notes that the team will continue on as normal “with the team focused on developing future projects.”

As for Singtrix, which focuses on creating voice-processing tech for karaoke, games and entertainment, Embracer Group expects that Singtrix will “expand its vocal technology platform into a broad range of new music games, streaming, and mobile franchises.”

Finally, we have Tuxedo Games, which has been purchased for an undisclosed sum. The main interest here seems to be in the physics-tech present in Teardown. Embracer Group notes that Teardown “has the potential to become the standard-bearing platform for physics simulation in games.”

Furthermore, a sixth acquisition is yet to be properly announced. Not much detail was given, only that it involves “another company within PC / console gaming that, for commercial reasons, is not disclosed today.”

Embracer Group recently made waves by purchasing three major studios from Square Enix, picking up Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, and over 50 back-catalogue titles.

