England player Marcus Rashford gifts 9-year-old boy PS5 for charity work

Manchester United and England football player Marcus Rashford has gifted a nine-year-old boy a PlayStation 5 for his charity work.

As reported by the BBC, Merseyside resident Jacob said he was inspired by the striker’s charity work and wanted to do his bit to help out those in poverty too. With this, Jacob started running for charity FareShare.

Following this, a PlayStation 5 console turned up at Jacob’s house with a personal note from Rashford congratulating him for his efforts.

“I’ve been so proud reading stories on my Twitter about the work you have been doing, and how it has helped people in the last year,” the letter read.

“To show my appreciation, I wanted to make sure that I acknowledged these kind gestures with a gift.

“Not all gestures are going to be rewarded but know you are appreciated, and every time you look at this gift remember how good it feels to look out for others.”

Alongside the PS5, a copy of PES 2021 featuring Rashford on the cover was gifted.

After “jumping around the room” with excitement, Jacob told the BBC: “Rashford is my favourite player and I really hope to see him playing more for England.”

It’s good news for Jacob who has managed to get his hands on a PS5 console, however many people out there have still struggled due to constant stock shortages.

Sony recently confirmed it will start speeding up the production of PS5 consoles in order to achieve high sales and meet the demand.