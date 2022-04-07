Epic Games and the Lego group are developing a metaverse for kids

Epic Games and the Lego Group have announced that they are entering a partnership to “build a place for kids to play in the metaverse.”

Announced on the Epic Games blog, the developer and the Lego Group have plans for a long-term partnership, and will “team up to build an immersive, creatively inspiring and engaging digital experience for kids of all ages to enjoy together.” It’s described as a “family-friendly digital experience,” and plans to give children access to tools to encourage them as creators.

According to the post, Epic Games and the Lego Group have outlined three principles to ensure the digital spaces they develop will provide engaging play opportunities safely. These include protecting children’s right to play by making safety and wellbeing a priority, safeguarding children’s privacy by putting their best interests first, and empowering children and adults with tools giving them control over their digital experience.

How this metaverse will take shape is unclear, and the post makes no mention of NFTs or blockchain being involved.

Niels B Christiansen, CEO of the Lego Group, also provided a statement on the collaboration with Epic Games. Christiansen spoke about how children enjoy playing in both digital and physical worlds and are able to easily move between the two. “We believe there is huge potential for them to develop life-long skills such as creativity, collaboration and communication through digital experiences,” said Christiansen.

“But we have a responsibility to make them safe, inspiring and beneficial for all. Just as we’ve protected children’s rights to safe physical play for generations, we are committed to doing the same for digital play.”

Epic Games CEO Time Sweeney also provided a statement, saying, “The LEGO Group has captivated the imagination of children and adults through creative play for nearly a century, and we are excited to come together to build a space in the metaverse that’s fun, entertaining, and made for kids and families.”

