Epic Games CEO wants a one-stop app shop

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney wants a one-stop digital shop where gamers across all platforms can purchase software.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Sweeney said “What the world really needs now is a single store that works with all platforms. Right now software ownership is fragmented between the iOS App Store, the Android Google Play marketplace, different stores on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch, and then Microsoft Store and the Mac App Store.”

According to Sweeney, Epic are currently working with developers and service providers to create a system that will allow users “to buy software in one place, knowing that they’d have it on all devices and all platforms.”

Looking forward to visiting Korea to talk about app store and payment competition! I usually visit every year, but missed it in 2020 due to the pandemic.https://t.co/C6oviGTNgi — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) November 11, 2021

Sweeney’s plan for a global, singular store comes after Epic Games filed lawsuits against Apple for its “monopolistic practices”.

It started when Epic Games launched a new payment system in Fortnite that bypassed Apple’s own (and their 30% fee) which resulted in Fortnite being removed from the app store. Lawyers were soon involved and the suit ended with a ruling that Apple must allow developers to include their own in-app purchase options.

A separate judgement had ruled on whether Epic was in breach of contract when it added the alternate payment system to Fortnite. The ruling on this specific issue went in favour of Apple and has ordered Epic to pay 30 per cent of all revenue earned through the system since it was added. The total amount before the suit was £8.8million, but this does not include the amount earned while the suit was in progress. Epic will also need to pay interest on the amount owed.

At the time, Sweeney said: “Today’s ruling isn’t a win for developers or for consumers. Epic is fighting for fair competition among in-app payment methods and app stores for a billion consumers.”