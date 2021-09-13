Epic Games files appeal against judge’s ruling in Apple antitrust case

Epic Games is appealing against the judge’s ruling in the Apple antitrust case that found the company in breach of contract for adding an alternate payment system to Fortnite.

The case ruling went in favour of Apple last week at the same time as it was found that Apple must now allow developers to include their own in-app purchase options.

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers announced that Epic should pay 30 per cent of all revenue earned through its separate payment system since it was added. The total amount before the suit was £8.8 million but this figure does not include the amount earned while the suit was in progress. Epic will also need to pay interest on the amount owed.

In a statement on Twitter at the time, Epic’s CEO, Tim Sweeney, said “Today’s ruling isn’t a win for developers or for consumers. Epic is fighting for fair competition among in-app payment methods and app stores for a billion consumers.”

Over the weekend, Epic Games filed a notice of appeal to the US Court of Appeals. According to Gamesindustry.biz, “the company plans to appeal “the final judgment… and all orders leading to or producing that judgment.”. That includes the permanent injunction preventing Apple from blocking links to external payment options although it’s uncertain why Epic Games is keen to do so, unless it’s to encourage stricter rulings in future.

