Epic Games is bringing movie night vibes to ‘Fortnite’

Epic Games is aiming to bring the big screen experience to Fortnite with a selection of director Christopher Nolan’s films for players to watch.

Players will be able to immerse themselves in the theatrical experience on June 26 at 5pm (BST). The UK will receive The Prestige, the US will be able to watch Inception, and the rest of the world will be treated to Batman Begins.

The news was announced via Fortnite‘s official Twitter page and marks the first in-game feature-length movie night.

You can check out the full tweet below:

Get ready for Movie Nite at Party Royale 🍿 This Friday, June 26, grab some popcorn and catch one of three full-length Christopher Nolan feature films depending on your region! Check out showtimes and what’s playing in your country here: https://t.co/ke3bN7WYuP pic.twitter.com/4Md15S9qI2 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 24, 2020

This move utilises the recently added Party Royale mode, a zone where players can kick back and relax in a social hub without the thrill of combat. In recent events movies such as Tenet and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise Of Skywalker have both had promotional footage broadcast in the game with trailers and clips.

In a blog post by the Fortnite team, they explained why different territories have received varying films. “Navigating distribution rights for different countries and languages for full movies is challenging. As part of this first test, we wanted as many people to experience Movie Nite as possible,” the team said.

“The film you’ll be able to watch will depend on your country, and unfortunately we couldn’t reach everyone with these screenings. We believe the idea of getting together with your friends and family at Party Royale to watch a movie is powerful and exciting, and we’re looking at ways to increase global participation in the future.”

Over recent months Fortnite has been subject to multiple events including a Travis Barker show which broke Fortnite‘s streaming record and shattered the previous held by EDM artist Marshmello.