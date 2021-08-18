Epic Games Store begins self-publishing beta

Epic Games is opening a beta to allow publishers and developers to submit their own items to the store.

Epic Games Store’s latest feature is entering closed beta. The new system will allow developers or publishers to publish their own content to the Epic Games Store. The system is similar to Steam Direct. Currently, the beta is invite-only, but those interested can apply for consideration.

According to Epic’s website, “Sign up is now open to participate in a closed beta for a new suite of Epic Games Store self-publishing tools. These new tools streamline the process for developers to set up their own product pages, achievements, pricing, offers, and upload builds and updates on the Epic Games Store.

“If you’re a developer and you’ve wanted to get your game on the Epic Games Store and in front of its 58 million monthly active users, submit your content for closed beta consideration.”

Epic states that games with multiplayer functionality must be crossplay across all PC storefronts as part of an FAQ about the system. “This is because customers expect to be able to connect with their friends on the same platform, and breaking this expectation leads to a poor customer experience. You are free to use any solution for crossplay — your own, the free Epic Online Services, or any third-party system that is not locked to a particular store.”

There are also guidelines on prohibited content. This includes anything containing hateful or discriminatory content, pornography, illegal content, IP infringement, or scams such as fake games or malware. Content submitted to the Epic Store will be reviewed, and if there are numerous complaints, it may be re-reviewed and removed.

