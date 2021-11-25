Epic Games Store reveals free titles for next week

The two free titles from the Epic Games Store have been officially revealed, and they’ll be available to download in early December.

Dead By Daylight and While True: Learn() can be redeemed for free between December 2 and 9. Both of these titles will replace The Hunter: Call Of The Wild and Antstream, which will still be available on December 2 as their last day, and you can check out the deals on the Epic Games Store here.

Dead By Daylight is a horror-themed asymmetrical multiplayer game where one player is a “killer”, who uses a first-person perspective to hunt down four survivors looking to escape the map.

Meanwhile the survivors need to work together to turn on five generators, whilst moving around with a third-person perspective, before they can successfully escape from the killer and the map they are trapped in. The game has featured multiple movie and video game crossovers since it launched five years ago, including characters from Resident Evil, Silent Hill, and Halloween franchises.

While True: Learn() is a puzzle game where the player is tasked with building a “cat-to-human translation system”. The game uses a coding-type interface that the player navigates to build systems on the way to understanding their cat, and boasts that players can even learn to build things like “a self driving car”

“You’re a machine learning specialist who makes neural networks but your cat seems to be better at it. Now you must solve puzzles to build a cat-to-human translation system (who knows what else this cat is capable of!). Earn a fortune, buy kickass cat outfits and learn how.”

