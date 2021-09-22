Epic will address issues with ‘Fortnite’ Season 8 XP progression

Epic Games is planning to improve XP progression Fortnite for Season 8, which players have noted for being slower than usual.

As spotted in PCGamesN, an announcement yesterday (September 21) acknowledged, “We’ve noticed that XP gained in Battle Royale this season isn’t where we’d like it to be and are making a variety of improvements.”

This issue stems from changes to Fortnite‘s challenge system, which have altered XP progression in the battle royale mode. While this has forced more players to grind XP by playing the new Among Us-style Impostors mode, Epic also announced yesterday (September) that it had reduced XP earned in that mode by 50 per cent.

We've noticed that XP gained in Battle Royale this season isn't where we'd like it to be and are making a variety of improvements. We'll update everyone on 9/28 with the changes we're making. Thanks for playing Season 8! pic.twitter.com/OP2xWgnVpV — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) September 21, 2021

Fortnite Season 8, titled ‘Cubed’, sees purple cubes crash-landing on the island, where they’ve begun spreading corruption, including portals that lead to new Sideways encounters where it’s possible to score new loot by taking on waves of Cube monsters.

Epic hasn’t clarified how it intends to change XP progression yet but promised to update players on September 28.

