‘Escape From Tarkov Arena’ developer reveals maps, beta details and more

Battlestate Games has shared information on its upcoming first-person shooter Escape From Tarkov Arena, including details on an upcoming beta and how many maps will be available at launch.

Today (June 9) Battlestate Games COO Nikita Buyanov has shared what fans can expect from Escape From Tarkov Arena in a new Twitch stream, after the game was announced earlier in the month.

Escape From Tarkov Arena matches will pit two teams against each other in matchmade or custom-made PvP games, however there will also be a wave-based PVE mode for players to test their skill.

For the weapons and equipment, players will be kitted out with unlockable preset gear. However players who own Escape From Tarkov will be given the option of playing with their own character and using gear they own in their stash. “A big amount of different presets and weapons and you will be able to use them in arena,” added Buyanov.

As for how the game will work, Buyanov revealed that while two teams will be pitted against each other in a deathmatch, there will be penalties for players who try to play the game as pacifists:

“The announcer or host will tell you what to do, and if you decide not to fight for example there will be a chance that the host will activate the killing squad that will hunt you down and hunt down players who are not participating in the match, like trying to hide or anything,” warned Buyanov.

As for when fans will get to play the shooter, Buyanov said there will be an upcoming test period for Escape From Tarkov Arena where Battlestate Games will invite the “most active” EFT testers as well as a pool of general players to help test the game.

Those concerned about how separate the baseline Tarkov experience and Arena will be need not worry, as Buyanov said the two will be integrated so players can switch between them as they please, noting they are still separate games. Quests in the main Tarkov can also be completed that relate to Arena, as Arena won’t have a quest system of its own. That said it will have tasks in-game instead.

A spectator mode will also be in the game, although exactly how this will work remains to be seen.

There will be “many maps” in Arena, and the game will start off with “five or six” small arenas “and maybe one or two medium arenas”. Night time maps are also confirmed for Arena, although exactly how these will differ from other maps is unknown.

As of right now it’s one team vs one team in match, but there will be matchmaking and custom games as well in Arena, letting players customise the game how they see fit. Servers are also set to be “much bigger” than the current Escape From Tarkov build as well.

Buyanov called Arena “pure Escape From Tarkov realism”, adding that all of the mechanics from the base game will be “exactly the same” in Arena when it launches, helping players bounce between the two whenever they want.

In other news, Battlestate Games also revealed what’s coming in the next Escape From Tarkov patch – which will bring a wipe, an expansion to Lighthouse, three new bosses and much more.