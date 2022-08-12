‘Escape From Tarkov’ director says fighting cheaters is “prioritised”

Escape From Tarkov game director Nikita Buyanov has commented on recent criticism surrounding the shooter’s issue with cheaters, claiming that fighting cheaters is “one of the most prioritised tasks” at Battlestate Games.

During an episode of TarkovTV Live that broadcast yesterday (August 11), Buyanov addressed concerns that there were too many cheaters in Escape From Tarkov.

Addressing players who “constantly” ask if Battlestate Games will change the game’s anti-cheat, Buyanov said “I can assure you that there is no better [anti-cheat] than BattlEye and our anti-cheat subsystems together.”

Buyanov went on to state that fighting cheaters is “an ongoing process,” and explained that “it will always be like this unfortunately, because cheaters and cheat developers – they are trying to make money with it, and that’s why they are striving and struggling to keep pace with us.”

“I hate them – really hate them – and everybody in the team hates them too,” said Buyanov. “But unfortunately, this is life – that’s what [happens in] popular modern multiplayers games.”

Buyanov added that fighting cheats and their creators “is one of the most prioritised tasks in our work,” and added that “for those who are thinking we do nothing, you are wrong – wrong AF.”

Besides addressing cheating in Escape From Tarkov, Buyanov also shared that expansive map Streets of Tarkov is still planned to launch later this year, and will include “at least” 30 to 40 PMCs (players) in each raid.

Players will be able to play the “first iteration” of Streets in patch 0.13, and it will be “constantly updated and expanded” until it’s finished. Further ahead, Buyanov teased several other features – including the removal of Steam audio, changes to the shooter’s storyline, and much more.

