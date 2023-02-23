‘Escape From Tarkov’ invisibility glitch remains, despite being patched

Escape From Tarkov patch 0.13.0.3 has been released, bringing an easier way for friends to group up pre-raid and an attempted fix for an exploit that was allowing players to turn invisible

The patch was issued today (February 23) following several hours of maintenance. In patch notes posted by Battlestate Games on Twitter, the studio highlighted a number of changes.

One of which is a rework to the grouping system, which is used for players who want to go into a raid with their friends. While players previously had to wait on a pre-raid screen to group up, this patch means they can now browse the game’s menu, access their stash, and visit their hideout while waiting for the raid to begin.

All of the raid settings – such as time of day, or map – are now handled by the group leader. Additionally, the player cap for co-op practice modes has been bumped up to 20 “depending on the location.”

Elsewhere, Battlestate Games has claimed to have “an issue that caused invisible players and bots in raids,” which some cheaters have been exploiting in recent weeks.

However, players on the Escape From Tarkov subreddit are reportedly still encountering the invisibility glitch in use. A number of front-page posts feature video clips and reports of players encountering the exploit and dying as a result, despite the patch claiming it should be fixed.

“My duo partner and I just died to [an invisible] player after the ‘fix’,” claimed one player. “I opened up the console to confirm as well… No words at this point.

Though Battlestate Games has not commented on reports of the invisibility glitch continuing, it has shared that it will “continue” to fix issues related to the game’s sound system.

In other gaming news, the developer of Dark And Darker has denied allegations that it stole assets and code.