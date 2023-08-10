‘Escape From Tarkov’ wipe adds new boss, Streets expansion, and kit presets

Escape From Tarkov patch 0.13.5 has been released, wiping the game for all players and introducing a host of new content.

The latest Escape From Tarkov update landed today (August 10) and arrived with a wipe, meaning all players’ progress and gear has been reset.

As for what’s been added, one of the biggest features with patch 0.13.5 is an expansion to the game’s Streets Of Tarkov map. The newly-explorable area can be seen in the below trailer, along with a glimpse at some of the new equipment that’s also being added.

The game’s latest boss enemy, Kaban, can also be spotted in the trailer. Kaban can be found at a heavily-fortified car repair shop in Streets Of Tarkov, though he’s guarded by a “large number of well-armed guards” and his own heavy machine guns.

Elsewhere, patch 0.13.5 has also added kit presets, which allow players to save and equip entire sets of gear without having to organise each piece individually. Speaking of gear, six new guns — the SVT-40, AVT-40, AK-12, PKM, PKP and Ryzhy sawn-off shotgun — have also made their way to Tarkov, along with a slew of new ammo types and weapon mods.

Other changes include improvements to the way AI scavs will behave — meaning players should expect to run into tougher AI enemies going forward.

“The AI scav groups system has been improved,” reads the patch notes. “Now a group of scavs that will operate as a team will spawn at a certain chance. They are going to be better organized in combat and are essentially small gangs.”

The full list of changes for Escape From Tarkov patch 0.13.5 can be found here.

