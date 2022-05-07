CCP Games has announced that EVE Online is doing an official collaboration with Microsoft Excel.

The announcement was made at EVE Fanfest 2022, which is taking place in Iceland.

“Soon you’ll be able to transport in game dat[a] directly into Excel,” wrote CCP Games in a tweet.

This is not a joke: EVE x Microsoft Excel is happening. Soon you’ll be able to transport in game date directly into Excel. Spreadsheets in space made easy. Crowd is loving this. #evefanfest pic.twitter.com/723wnpFlkQ — EVE Online (@EveOnline) May 6, 2022

According to the press release, the collaboration with Microsoft will come in the form of a JavaScript API that will allow players to “seamlessly export data from Eve Online” to Excel.

“Excel feature compatibility will help players access and calculate everything from profit margins to battle strategy, making day-to-day EVE operations easier to execute. The Microsoft integration is another step toward CCP’s goal of making the MMO more accessible for both casual and seasoned players.”

While CCP Games was guarded with releasing further details, they did say more information about the Microsoft partnership will be available later this year.

EVE Online has always had a running joke that it’s just an elaborate spreadsheet. Players need to keep track of a wealth of data, from corporate profit margins to fleet damage values.

The integration with Microsoft Excel will allow players to seamlessly export data for analysis.

At EVE Fanfest, CCP Games also detailed its plans to modernise EVE Online with audio and visual overhauls, increased level of detail (LOD) in all in-game models, significant improvements to the user interface and 3D HUD, and building customisation in New Eden.

EVE Online has been going strong since 2003 and shows no signs of losing momentum.

