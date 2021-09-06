Everyone’s favourite Motion Tracker returns to ‘Halo Infinite’

After receiving mixed feedback regarding the radar in Halo Infinite, 343 Industries has decided to change how it works in the future, returning to a more traditional method for the franchise.

In a blog post on the Halo Waypoint site, 343 Industries explained that while some players liked the new combat sensor, most found it confusing. “The Combat Sensor, or radar, that sits in the bottom left of your HUD followed a different set of rules than previous Halo titles,” the multiplayer team explained.

“It only displayed enemies when they were sprinting or shooting, which was more in line with Halo 5‘s “Threat Tracker.” We knew that this implementation was going to feel different, maybe even a little contentious, and that’s why we wanted to get feedback on it as soon as possible in the Tech Preview,” it continued.

As the multiplayer team found, some players “appreciated the new approach” but “most players” preferred the old method so 343 Industries has updated the Combat Sensor to feel more like the Motion Tracker used in the past. That tracker shows all movement besides crouch-walking. It will be ready for players to test in the next flight (343 Industries’ term for beta test) and we assume will likely stay the same until the full release of the game in December.

A lot of Halo Infinite news has been released in recent weeks. Over the weeks, we have learned that the battle pass will rely on challenges rather than XP, and that the game will launch December 8. Disappointing some players, Halo Infinite will launch without campaign co-op as well as without the Forge map-building mode, with both modes coming at a later date.

Elsewhere, recently reported Sonic Colours: Ultimate glitches are being “assessed”, and Stardew Valley could have already seen its last ever update.