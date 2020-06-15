‘Evil Genius 2: World Domination’ debuts its first gameplay trailer

During the PC Gaming Show developer Rebellion showcased its first gameplay footage for the upcoming Evil Genius 2: World Domination.

Evil Genius 2’s gameplay trailer provides a first look at how the management sim game will function, with insights into the game’s base construction as well as process of hiring minions. According to the trailer, players will be able to improve their team through training and once skilled enough minions can be sent on missions and complete objectives for players.

The gameplay trailer also reveals that players’ lairs can be infiltrated by secret agents. The clip showcases the many ways players can defend their base, including elaborate – and comical – traps such as giant boxing gloves thrusting out of the wall.

Advertisement

Watch the full gameplay debut below:

Evil Genius 2 also received a development update trailer, which provided a further in-depth look into the world of the game, discussing elements such as the new minion types and how henchmen work.

Evil Genius 2 is a sequel to the original from back in 2004 and is a management simulation game that places players in the shoes of an evil mastermind. Throughout the campaign players will be in control of their own evil lair as they build it from the ground-up while recruiting and managing minions.

There’s no specific release date for Evil Genius 2 yet, but Rebellion is aiming to release it sometime later this year on PC.

Advertisement

The PC Gaming Show was packed with many gaming announcements and updates. Persona 4 Golden was announced and released on Steam the very same day, while Mafia: Definitive Edition received a new trailer and interview. The long-awaited Torchlight III was also shown and released with early access during the show.