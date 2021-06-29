Ex-‘Rainbow Six Siege’ pro Pengu alleges years of audio bug use in competitive play

Retired Rainbow Six Siege pro player Niclas “Pengu” Mouritzen has accused the competitive scene of exploiting audio bugs for a number of years.

Pengu tweeted about the bugs yesterday, saying that he had managed to test and replicate abilities which allowed for “dropping hatches, vaulting, and ripping C4 and nades” silently. He was also able to throw rappel ropes with no in-game noise as well.

Rainbow Six Siege‘s highly-competitive nature means that players often use audio cues to understand what the enemy team is doing. In competitions, players using the bug would have a significant advantage, giving opponents less time to react.

Pengu alleges that players in the professional community have known about the bugs for some time. The ex-pro believes several players exploited bugs during competitions like the Rainbow Six Siege Invitational.

Okay so the C4/Nade bug is worse than you think: It goes ALL the way back to Operation Health. This clip is from OP chimera. pic.twitter.com/zfWet75Pwr — Pengu (@Pengu) June 27, 2021

Pengu showed the bugs in action on Twitter, stating that are usable as far back as Operation Health.

Operation Health was a major update that was released in 2017. The sixth expansion included steps to improve the game’s matchmaking and server stability. The bugs use in Operation Health implies players may have been using the cheat for almost four years.

Pengu goes as far to say that some players have not only used the bug in competitive play, but also attempted to keep it undetected by Ubisoft.

Rainbow Six Siege is no stranger to cheaters, as Ubisoft has banned tens of thousands of accounts over the years. The developer detailed its anti-cheat war in a blog post last year.

NME has approached Ubisoft for comment.

