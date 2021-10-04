Ex-Sony CEO explains why he brought PlayStation exclusives to PC

Shawn Layden, the former CEO at Sony, has explained why he brought PlayStation-exclusive games to the PC.

Speaking on an episode of What’s Up PlayStation – with a clip spotted by Twitter user Zimms804 – Layden has explained why he decided to ship more exclusives to PC.

Layden shared that shortly before leaving Sony in 2019 to avoid burnout, “the idea of bringing Sony PlayStation content to the PC platform was something I’d been thinking about”.

Advertisement

Ultimately, the reasoning behind bringing high-profile PlayStation exclusives – including Horizon Zero Dawn – came from an attempt to “get more people into our PlayStation world”.

Y’all thought it was Jim Ryan who brought PlayStation games to PC, but it was REALLY Shawn Layden’s regime. Y’all owe Jim Ryan an apology pic.twitter.com/63CmZjc2sM — Zimm804 (@Zimm804) October 4, 2021

“The strategy as we were developing it when I was there was that we need to go out to where these new customers are, these new fans could be. We need to go to where they are because they’ve decided not to come to my house. So I’ve got to go to their house now, and what’s the best way to go to their house?”

“Why not take one of our top-selling games, which has already blown up the marketplace, already been out there for 18 months, 24 months…and bring that to the personal computer platform?”

“Hopefully, with that, people who are not currently inside the universe of PlayStation get a chance to experience what we’re experiencing”, Layden explained.

Layden added that the decision was even simpler because PC “was the easiest” platform to take games to, as “the engineering challenge isn’t so great”, and developers already have the right equipment at home “to get the thing done”.

Advertisement

In other news, Iron Gate Studios has updated Valheim to further tweak changes introduced in Hearth And Home. The latest patch includes changes to specific items of food and some alterations to the combat system.