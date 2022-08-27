Exclusive: 10 Chambers’ next game will be co-op heist FPS game

10 Chambers, the studio behind GTFO, has unveiled the next game that the studio is working on during an interview with NME.

Speaking at Gamescom 2022, 10 Chambers’ creative director and CEO Ulf Andersson shared a little on what to expect from the developer’s next game, which will be a techno-thriller heist shooter focused on co-op play.

Andersson, the game designer of Heat-inspired heist games Payday and Payday 2, admitted that he felt there was more he wanted to do with the heist genre. “It feels like it’s an unclosed chapter, right?” Ulf says, “I gotta do that properly.”

Advertisement

“So for me, this game is a game that just has to be made.” adds Andersson. “I’m back on the heist shit, basically – so it’s a heist cooperative FPS, and it has a sort of a techno-thriller theme. I read a lot of sci-fi books, and so imagine everything that cyberpunk is inspired by, and a ton of other shit.”

Pointing back at his work with Payday, Andersson says 10 Chambers’ forthcoming game would likely feel very different. “This one won’t be constant shooting,” he adds. “Payday had a massive problem where the action would ramp up and then it would just stay ramped up.”

Andersson also points a finger at several other co-op titles. “If you think about Left 4 Dead, it’s awesome with the drama, but it doesn’t feel like things are happening because of you. It feels like the players were lucky they were there. That’s not how it should be, it should be like, we decided to do this shit.”

“If you think about GTFO it’s actually doing exactly that,” he adds; and explains that 10 Chambers’ upcoming game is designed to be a little easier to play than GTFO: “You can sneak for an hour, at least and then just fucking die, right? So it’s not gonna have that hardcore thing to it. It is more mechanically smooth, or you could say, easier to play.”

However, the game doesn’t have a name or a release date just yet. “We haven’t put a name on it because we might change it,” admits Andersson with a shrug. “We haven’t put a date on it, because we don’t want to miss a deadline or overpromise. We’re in pre-production at the moment, but things are ramping up quite fast.”

Advertisement

In other gaming news, Denuvo has claimed that its Nintendo Switch integration “won’t affect” performance.