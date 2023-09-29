Exclusive: check out Jon Everist’s jazzy main theme for ‘The Lamplighters League’

Ahead of pulp strategy The Lamplighters League‘s launch in October, check out its thrilling main theme exclusively at NME.

Set to release on October 3, The Lamplighters League takes place in an alternate 1930s and follows a “team of misfits” called the Lamplighters League, who are tasked with battling a doomsday cult across the globe.

The game has been scored by composer Jon Everist, who previously worked with developer Harebrained Schemes to score its Shadowrun series, Golem Arcana, and BattleTech.

Advertisement

In the below video, you can see The Lamplighters League‘s main theme being played at London’s Abbey Road Studios, along with footage of Harebrained Schemes’ latest strategy game in action.

Speaking to NME, Everist shared that the main theme was the first piece of music he wrote for The Lamplighters League.

“It is essentially two distinct main themes combined into one suite, with one motif representing the Lamplighters themselves and another representing the larger-than-life adventure of the search for the Tower at The End of the World,” shared Everist, who talked us through the track.

“We open with a mysterious noir aesthetic as the Lamplighters Theme is presented on solo muted trumpet,” he said. “Soon, the rest of the orchestra rises up as strings take over the melody and present it in two evolving passages. The middle section of the track showcases improvised performances on saxophone, clarinet and flute, mirroring the improvisational style of the game itself.”

“Finally, the whole orchestra returns in a big tutti moment presenting the larger-than-life adventure theme of the search for the Tower.”

Advertisement

You can pre-save the soundtrack’s album here.

Following its launch on October 3, The Lamplighters League will be playable on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC – though a free demo for the game is available now.