Exclusive: here’s two ‘Battle For Baldur’s Gate’ cards coming to ‘Magic: The Gathering’

Magic: The Gathering creator Wizards Of The Coast has revealed a first look at two cards that will be introduced to the game as part of the Commander Legends: Battle For Baldur’s Gate set.

Commander Legends: Battle For Baldur’s Gate is set to launch on June 10, and ahead of launch, Wizards Of The Coast has shared two of the set’s new cards with NME.

The first is a Sorcery spell, called Cone of Cold. To use the card, players must roll a d20 dice to determine what it does. Landing between one and nine allows the player to tap all creatures your opponents control, while landing between 10 and 19 provides the same effect with the added bonus of tapped creatures being unable to untap during their controllers’ next untap steps.

For players who land a perfect 20, Cone of Cold will do the following:

“Tap all creatures your opponents control. Those creatures don’t untap during their controllers’ next untap steps. Until your next turn, creatures your opponents control enter the battlefield tapped.”

The second card to be revealed is Displacer Kitten, a Creature with Avoidance, an effect that causes the following: “Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, exile up to one target nonland permanent you control, then return that card to the battlefield under its owner’s control.”

Both Cone of Cold and Displacer Kitten have a mana cost of three, and are just some of the cards that have been revealed ahead of the set’s June launch – you can see more here.

Commander Legends: Battle For Baldur’s Gate was announced on Wednesday (May 18), and a video shared by Wizards Of The Coast outlines what fans can expect.

In other gaming news, Marvel Snap has been revealed – a free-to-play card battler that features heroes and villains taken from the Marvel universe.