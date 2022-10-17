Exclusive: listen to Grant Kirkhope’s ‘Icy Battle Ballet’ from ‘Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope’

Ahead of the launch of Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope, Ubisoft has shared a track from the game with NME – which you can listen to below.

‘Icy Battle Ballet’ was created by composer Grant Kirkhope for Sparks Of Hope, and you can listen to the track below:

Advertisement

Speaking to NME, Kirkhope shared that he was “super happy” with how ‘Icy Battle Ballet’ turned out and described it as “my kind of John Williams, Home Alone-y thing.”

“Mostly I’ve drawn from John Williams, just because he’s a legend – I can’t hope to ever get to his level of utter brilliance, but if I can get one per cent of it then I’ll be happy,” continued Kirkhope. “I was just trying to find something that was light, wintery and bouncy. It didn’t really start off like that, but it just sort of turned into that halfway through. So it worked out really well – and the orchestra in Japan, they did fantastically well, so it worked out great.”

Kirkhope scored Sparks Of Hope along with fellow composers Yoko Shimomura and Gareth Coker. In our review of Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope, we praised the game’s “ludicrously good soundtrack” and said that the collaboration between Kirkhope, Shimomura and Coker had resulted in “absolute magic.”

Awarding the game four stars out of five, we described it as a “bundle of pure, unadulterated joy” and said that “It’s easy to see this game becoming formative for younger players who are getting their first dose of Mario or the strategy genre, but Ubisoft’s real triumph is in keeping this gem worthy of anyone’s time.”

In other gaming news, Bayonetta’s original voice actor has called for a boycott of the game’s third entry, after claiming that she was offered an “insulting” amount of money to return.