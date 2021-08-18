Exclusive Oculus Quest ‘Myst’ remake heading to Xbox, PC and Game Pass

The Oculus Quest exclusive Myst remake, which launched at the end of last year, is now coming to PC, Mac and Xbox.

Developer Cyan Worlds rebuilt the game from the ground up for Oculus Quest last year, but now that version is launching on PC, Mac and Xbox Series S|X later this month. It features the same islands, but with completely new visuals.

Myst features new art, sound, supersampling, ray-tracing, and VR compatibility. Myst on PC will be compatible with Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Rift S, and Quest via Oculus Link. VR will also include a number of comfort options, including smooth or snap turning and the ability to quick travel stairs and ladders.

The Myst remake will also feature randomised puzzle options, so players can increase the challenge and experience a fresh journey through the game. Myst will release on Game Pass when it launches on August 26th, as well as Steam, GOG and the Epic Store. The port is playable in VR and on 2D screens.

Myst originally released in 1993 on the PC and Macintosh. Developed by Cyan, Inc. and Brøderbund, Myst mixed immersive storytelling with puzzle solving and held the record of best-selling PC game for almost ten years.

Hollywood Actor Matt Damon recently discussed how he wanted The Bourne Trilogy of games based on the films to emulate Myst. Damon wanted it to be less like a first-person shooter, and for it to focus more on solving puzzles.

