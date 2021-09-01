Expect a new Nintendo Direct happening this month

A new Nintendo Direct is expected to take place sometime in September, as soon as next week.

That’s according to reliable leaker Zippo, whose recent blog post dated August 23 claimed that the platform holder could be holding a broadcast “as early as next week” before an update (date not specified) indicated it would be this Wednesday or Thursday, or else the following week.

As Nintendo has not made an official announcement, it would unlikely be this week since today (September 1) is Wednesday, when a Nintendo Direct typically broadcasts.

Based on historical data however, the claims are likely, as Nintendo has held a Direct presentation during the first two weeks of September since 2016.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, last year’s September showcase was a Mini Direct, a shorter presentation focusing on games coming from third party developers. It was only in February 2021 that business resumed with an official Nintendo Direct.

As for what could be expected in the next Direct, Zippo wrote, “It’s logical to expect final looks at Metroid Dread, Mario Party Superstars, the final Smash character, and Advance Wars 1+2.”

They also added that “rumours about an NSO announcement are accurate”. This may be in reference to reports that Game Boy and Game Boy Color games are set to join the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service, which currently only has games from NES and SNES, as well as being required to play online multiplayer on the Switch.

Last month it was also reported that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was in the final stages of development and could be released later this year. If true, this could also feature in the Nintendo Direct.

Meanwhile, Xbox has announced a showcase at this month’s Tokyo Games Show with promises of exclusive news.