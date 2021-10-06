‘F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch’ surprise-launches on Steam

3D Metroidvania F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch, originally announced for PlayStation and released on PS4 and PS5 last month, has surprised-launched on Steam.

F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch was developed in Unreal Engine 4 by Shanghai-based TiGames, as part of the PlayStation China Hero Project initiative, which brings together Chinese indie game developers.

The game is set in a dieselpunk world with anthropomorphised animal characters, with the player controlling a rabbit called Rayton, a former soldier in the resistance war who wields a mechanical fist.

Having launched in September on PlayStation platforms to favourable reviews, F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch‘s PC release last Friday (October 3) comes as a surprise. In particular, the PC version boasts a few graphical enhancements missing from the original release, including ray-tracing and DLSS/Reflex support. It also features additional language support, although this will also be added to the console releases at a later date.

As described on its Steam page, F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch contains “a dozen of areas with distinguishing vision themes and level designs” to explore, with plenty of rewards for “conquering the challenges of combats, puzzles and platformers in countless chambers, tunnels and shortcuts”.

Besides the huge fist on display, players can also master two other main weapons, the drill and the whip, and combat situations will incentivise players to switch between weapon types.

Furthermore, players can take advantage of a 10 per cent launch discount and can get the game for just £22.49 (the promotional offer ends October 9).

