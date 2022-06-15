‘F1 Manager’ developer to judge the F1 In Schools world finals 2022

Frontier Developments has confirmed a partnership with the long-running F1 In Schools program, with the team behind F1 Manager to judge the 2022 World Finals.

The 22nd annual F1 In Schools program is “the world’s biggest, most exciting student STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) initiative.”

People taking part will be tasked with researching, designing, making, and racing an F1 car of the future, with the World Finals set to take place at Silverstone July 9 to July 15. According to a press release, “this gives students the opportunity to develop key skills such as communication, presenting and teamwork, while forming the foundation for any career path they choose to follow.”

It will be judged by the team currently working on F1 Manager 2022, which was announced earlier this week.

Director of publishing at Frontier Developments, Chad Young said: “We are delighted to partner with F1 In Schools to support the excellent work they do in promoting Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) related subjects.

“At Frontier, we are regularly recruiting promising talent across our development and publishing teams, and we are very lucky to have a wealth of technical and creative expertise within the entire organisation, so ensuring that the next-generation have access to opportunities like the F1 in Schools competition is very important to us.”

Founder and chairman of F1 In Schools, Andrew Denford added: “We’re very excited to be linking with Frontier Developments and F1 Manager 2022 at this year’s Aramco F1 in Schools World Finals. I know that their judges will be blown away by the outstanding talent of the teams competing at Silverstone.

“Our competition has so much synergy with the game too, with our teams taking on roles and racing their own design of cars, developing strategies and making many decisions along the way, so I’m sure all the students will be keen to put their talents to the test as a Team Principal in F1 Manager 2022.”

F1 Manager 2022 releases August 25 on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

It was confirmed during the PC Gaming Show earlier this week – check out everything else that was announced here.