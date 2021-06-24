‘Fable’ fans can take confidence in Playground’s ‘Forza’ work says Phil Spencer

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has said that Fable fans should take confidence from Playground Games’ work on Forza Horizon 5.

Phil Spencer spoke to Dropped Frames about the upcoming Fable project, which VGC spotted.

“The only thing I can really say about Fable is, seeing the pedigree of the team and Playground, and where they set the bar for themselves in building a game—I think that showed with the Forza Horizon 5 preview that they had—I think people should just take confidence in that [studio director] Gavin [Raeburn] and the team there have that same level of focus on doing something amazing with an IP that we know is really important to a lot of Xbox fans, so we can’t wait to get to show more, but the team is just amazing.”

Your story’s not over. Hope you’ve got a pen on you, preferably one made out of a feather. #Fable is coming exclusive to the Xbox Series X and Windows 10 PCs. Watch the world premiere trailer: https://t.co/9ZSzaK5CMM#XboxGamesShowcase pic.twitter.com/sStUUlobay — Xbox (@Xbox) July 23, 2020

The new Fable game was announced in July of 2020. It is going to release on PC and Xbox Series X|S. Playground Games has been hiring people from across the industry to support the new project for several years at this point.

Playground Games are currently working on Forza Horizon 5, which won the Most Anticipated Game at E3 2021. The racing game is set in a highly detailed Mexico and will feature a variety of real life environments from jungles to towns.

The city of Guanajuato will feature heavily in the game. It is described in-game as an “undulating city of narrow and twisting alleys and streets, quaint plazas, and a fascinating network of underground tunnels.”

Similar multiplayer content from previous games will be included, allowing players to partake in various street races. More modes will be added to Forza Horizon 5 as well, including the ability for players to create their own races and game modes.