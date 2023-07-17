‘Fable’ narrative lead Anna Megill leaves Playground Games

Anna Megill, narrative lead on the next Fable game, has announced that she is leaving the Leamington Spa-based developer Playground Games.

“In August, I’m stepping away from my role as Narrative Lead on Fable. I’ve had several wonderful years scribbling away in my fairytale cottage, but the time feels right for new challenges,” said Megill in a tweet posted on July 14.

“Working on Fable was a dream come true for me, and it’s wrenching to leave it behind. But Playground has assembled a Heroically talented team, so I know it’s in good hands. I’m excited for what’s coming next — for them and for me.”

Megill, whose select credits include Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Murdered: Soul Suspect and Guild Wars 2, won a Writer’s Guild of America Award for her writing on Dishonored: Death of The Outsider and she was the narrative lead on Remedy Entertainment‘s Control. She also wrote two books this year — The Game Writing Guide and The Pocket Mentor for Video Game Writers.

As a result, her choice to step down from her role with Playground Games is to secure “some time off to rest from a wildly busy year.” However, due to a modicum of speculation from Fable fans, she confirmed that she has “nothing but fondness & respect for Playground & my colleagues there.”

In June, Fable got a new cinematic trailer starring British actor and filmmaker Richard Ayoade as a giant who was wound up over the antics of heroes in Albion. It’s still not known when the game is aiming to be released, as Playground Games has seemingly settled for the “less is more” approach when it comes to showing off its latest progress.

