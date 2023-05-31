‘Fable’ news teased for the Xbox Games Showcase

Microsoft is teasing a new look at PlayGround Games‘ Fable at the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 on June 11.

A recent tweet from Xbox teasing the upcoming Xbox Games Showcase looks like it could be getting ready to share a brand-new look at the fantasy role-playing game Fable.

The video shows an Xbox controller covered in glitter, with the person behind the camera following the colourful trail until it reaches a computer monitor teasing the upcoming event. All the while, whimsical music can be heard, leading fans to believe the mystery game will be Fable.

You can check out the teaser below:

Do you love ✨ GAMES ✨ as much as we do? Then you won’t want to miss the Xbox Games Showcase: https://t.co/YSurRjtzpn | #Starfield #XboxShowcase pic.twitter.com/O1qSlXHNmY — Xbox (@Xbox) May 30, 2023

The teaser ends with the caption “seems important” and asks fans to tune in on June 11 to see what the news will be.

Fable was announced back in 2020 with a cinematic trailer, and will be coming to Xbox Series X and PC. Although it’s unknown at this time if the game will be a sequel to the original trilogy or a new story, we do know that the game will be a single-player experience, not an MMO.

Last year, head Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty said that he wanted to show off Fable, but Playground Games refused until it was ready. “Part of my job is giving air cover to the team,” Booty explained at the time. “They don’t want to show stuff early before it’s ready to go, but if there’s one game where that’s kind of flipped around, where every time I see something I say, ‘We should show this’, it’s Fable. Because there’s a lot of cool stuff.”

It looks like the time to show off the fantasy game could finally be here, but fans will have to wait and see.

