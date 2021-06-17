Facebook begins testing targeted ads in Oculus VR games

Facebook Reality Labs has begun a limited rollout of “in-headset” ads. Tests will begin with Blaston from Resolution Games.

Oculus has released a blog post on their website stating that a small test of in-headset ads will be beginning. The test will start with Resolution Games’ Blaston and will roll out over the coming weeks.

Facebook Reality Labs (FRL) state that the primary focus is to “bring more people into VR, advance the consumer experience, and make progress on our longer-term augmented reality initiatives.”

The addition of ads assists in creating new ways for developers to generate revenue. “This is a key part of ensuring we’re creating a self-sustaining platform that can support a variety of business models that unlock new types of content and audiences.” They add that “It also helps us continue to make innovative AR/VR hardware more accessible to more people.

Once the test has begun, the team at FRL will use feedback from developers and the community to improve and alter the system. Speaking to the planned release, the blog states that “We’ll provide more details on when ads may become more broadly available across the Oculus Platform and in the Oculus mobile app.”

They will also guide developers and businesses that wish to use the Oculus platform for advertising.

Oculus also explains that they will use Facebook’s advertising principles to determine what ads people see and ensure they are “high quality and relevant.” “Users can also access more detailed Ad Preferences from any ad via our “Why am I seeing this ad?” interface. As our tests progress, we’ll continue listening to feedback to improve the ads people see.”

Further into the post, Oculus add that they will not use data stored on the headset to target ads. They also add that they will not use movement data to target ads.