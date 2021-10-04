Facebook outage causes Oculus Quest VR games to disappear

An outage affecting Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram has seemingly left Oculus Quest users unable to play games through the Facebook-owned VR headset.

While Facebook is down (October 4), it seems like the Oculus Quest VR headset is being affected by the outage, as players report being unable to access any games.

The issue was spotted in a since-deleted tweet that stated, “all of my games on this device have disappeared”. The user also suggested that owners of the VR device “don’t restart your Oculus Quest when Facebook is down”.

Not mine. I was going to play some VR on my Oculus Quest escape from reality for a bit and relax… Oculus services are tied into Facebook, since Facebook owns Oculus, and if Facebook doesn't work, your oculus doesn't work… — Mike Bailey (@Mike_L_Bailey) October 4, 2021

and the Oculus Quest 🙃🥲 https://t.co/yowRuCOSUC — Espii | Kibum's Judy Jetson | grok in the keyland (@ladyespii) October 4, 2021

Users across Twitter are also reporting that their games are currently unavailable, with several others tweeting that their Oculus Quest headsets have lost all games.

While it’s likely a temporary issue caused directly by the Facebook outage – Oculus is a division of the social media company – the downtime means that many gamers cannot play their VR games until the issue is resolved.

Addressing the downtime, Facebook has said, “we’re aware that people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologise for any inconvenience.”

In June, Facebook started testing targeted adverts in Oculus VR games, though the first game to sign up for these trials quickly dropped out after facing fan backlash.

