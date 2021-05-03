Fake ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ is ‘Crossy Road’ rip-off

A fake version of Animal Crossing: New Horizons has appeared on the Microsoft Store, appearing to be a rip-off of Crossy Road.

Once users pay for and download what they believe is Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the Microsoft Store, they instead receive an unlicensed version of Crossy Road. Crossy Road is a free mobile game that sees various cuboid animals traverse a busy road in a modern take on Frogger.

The Twitter account Nintendeal posted about the game, warning fans not to spend money on the copy. “Fake Animal Crossing New Horizons is $2.99 on the Microsoft store,” the account warned, posting photos of the actual game underneath.

Fake Animal Crossing New Horizons is $2.99 on the Microsoft store: https://t.co/9nBlbx26ie don't buy this pic.twitter.com/oCv75D0e6N — Nintendeal (@Nintendeal) April 30, 2021

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a Nintendo exclusive, meaning it would be unlikely to see it on mobile devices or PC. The low price point is another giveaway, as highlighted by this Twitter user.

$2.99?! What a steal! I can’t believe I bought it for $79.99+ tax, this has to be the best deal you’ve found so far! =D — – ̗̀ȻͮħͦȺͥøͩs ̖́- (@MichaelWilsonCo) April 30, 2021

PCGamesN contacted Microsoft for comment, as the unlicensed game highlights a “potential blind spot” in moderation of the Microsoft Store, but they have not yet responded.

Earlier in the year, Animal Crossing fans were almost given a movie to look forward to – as Don’t Peek, a short horror film inspired by Animal Crossing: New Horizons is set to become a full feature film.

The feature will not be directly related to Animal Crossing. “We know we can’t legally get away with that,” director Julian Terry said. “The story is actually something else entirely and taps into the nostalgia of video games. I can’t wait for you all to see it!”