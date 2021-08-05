‘Fall Guys’ celebrates first birthday with costumes and more

Fall Guys is celebrating its first anniversary with a selection of birthday-themed cosmetics and the option to return to the game’s original set of stages.

Known as #HappyBeanDay, Mediatonic has added two birthday cosmetics to the in-game store, including a special bodysuit that’s covered in cake, balloons, streamers, and all things a bit birthday-like, along with a birthday crown to wear if players want. The crown changes colour according to the costume worn with it. Each item costs only 10 Kudos.

In a tweet from the Fall Guys account, the team suggested they “tried to add it for free, and it broke the game”.

I'm not saying we tried to add it for free and it broke the game… but… ONLY 10 💸 kudos for the magic birthday crown! (It changes colour with your costume!) ONLY 10 💸 kudos for the birthday pattern! Come join our #HappyBeanDay party! pic.twitter.com/HHXdRiLAJq — Fall Guys – #HappyBeanDay 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 4, 2021

Players will need to be fast, though, according to the in-game countdown, they only have until tomorrow morning to purchase the items.

Alternatively, Fall Guys‘ Anniversary Party show is available for the next four days enabling players to return to the game’s original rounds if they so wish. Double crown rewards have also been activated for a limited time only.

The birthday celebrations come swiftly after news that Ratchet and Clank are coming to Fall Guys for limited time events.

Season 5 of Fall Guys started on July 20 with a Jungle Adventure theme that included rounds such as Treetop Tumble, Stompin’ Ground, and Lost Temple. The previous season was the game’s longest-running, having started on March 22, it received a Season 4.5 update in May, adding two new rounds, custom lobbies, and several fixes.