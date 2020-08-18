‘Fall Guys’ developer warns players about mobile port scam

Mediatonic, the developer of the newly released battle royale game, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, has warned players about a scam making its way around YouTube about a fake mobile version of the popular game.

Mediatonic took to Twitter to call out the “Fall Guys Mobile” YouTube channel for sponsoring advertisements for a mobile port of the game, which has since been confirmed to be fake. “If you see any ads for a mobile version they are scams,” reads a portion of the tweet.

The video in question, and its channel, has since been taken down, but had shown a person seemingly playing a mobile verison of Fall Guys on their phone. However, Mediatonic has called out the video, saying that “they’re literally playing a video and pretending to play it [and] there’s literally a mouse cursor on the screen”.

Check out Mediatonic’s full tweet below.

Fall Guys is only available on PC & PS4 If you see any ads for a mobile version they are scams a) They're literally playing a video and pretending to play it

b) There's literally a mouse cursor on the screen

c) I don't want to live on this planet anymore

d) Yeet me into the sun pic.twitter.com/ZKfw5gVaqW — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 17, 2020

The scam video also linked players to a website called fallguysmobile.com, which is not affiliated with the game’s developers in any way. The official website, FallGuys.com, confirms that the game is only available on PS4 and PC for now.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is the second high-profile game to be a target of such scams in the past month, alongside Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt RED has issued a warning to gamers about the ongoing circulation of emails with fraudulent beta invites.

“If you are being contacted by a third party claiming to be working with us (an ad agency for example), you can assume it’s not genuine,” said the developer. In a separate tweet, a fan asked if there would be an official beta period for the highly anticipated game, to which CD Project RED confirmed that it has no such plans.

Earlier this month, NME’s Alan Wen called Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout a “casual and chaotically original take on battle royale [that is] always a joy to keep going for another round” in a four-star review.