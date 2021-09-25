‘Fall Guys’ earns a Guinness World Record as the most downloaded PS Plus game ever

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has earned a Guinness World Record after becoming the most downloaded PlayStation Plus game of all time.

Mediatonic took to Twitter yesterday (September 24) to announce the news saying: “Fall Guys has been added into the Guinness World Records as the most downloaded PlayStation Plus game of all time. Shout out to you all for making this possible.”

Last year, Sony revealed that Fall Guys broke the PlayStation Plus record as the most downloaded title on the online subscription service “on a global basis”.

The title was made available for free for subscribers of Sony’s PlayStation Plus service shortly after its launch in August 2020 and quickly grew in popularity, receiving several significant content updates over the past year.

Disney’s The Jungle Book was recently added to Fall Guys with a limited-time event that includes costumes, challenges, and rewards. The event, which ran from September 3 to September 12, included King Louie challenges, where players earned prizes such as nicknames, costumes, and nameplates.

In addition, Mediatonic recently reinstituted the “No Teams” playlist for players who prefer to play the game alone, as per popular demand. The news was announced via Twitter with the Fall Guys account explaining that “there has been unprecedented complaints regarding levels in which you compete as part of a unit”.

