Developer Mediatonic has shared that battle royale game Fall Guys is going free-to-play for all platforms next month.

Announced yesterday (May 16), Mediatonic revealed that Fall Guys will become free-to-play on June 21. Along with going free-to-play on PlayStation and PC, Fall Guys will also launch as a free title on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

For PC, Fall Guys is also moving to the Epic Games Store. While this will not affect existing players who own the game on Steam, Mediatonic has shared that “new players will no longer be able to download Fall Guys on Steam” once it moves to the Epic Games Store.

As detailed by Epic Games, anyone who already owned Fall Guys prior to it going free-to-play will be given an in-game Legacy Pack. This pack includes three new costumes – Regal, Veggie Dog and Feisty Dwarf – as well as a Season 1 season pass, a nickname, and a nameplate.

Epic Games has also opened up pre-registration for Fall Guys‘ free-to-play launch, and is offering rewards to encourage players to sign up. There are five rewards on offer – including a nameplate, 3,500 Kudos, a Burgers pattern, the Muscleman emote, and a Melonhead costume.

On the future of Fall Guys, Mediatonic shared the following:

“Alongside new levels, costumes and ever-evolving gameplay, cross-platform play and cross-progression means new challengers, new friends and new squadmates. Keep a lookout for a whole host of details as we get closer to June 21.”

