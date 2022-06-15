‘Fall Guys’ is receiving a ‘Halo’ crossover following its Xbox port

Popular platform battle royale Fall Guys is having a crossover with Halo, as revealed during the 2022 Xbox Games Showcase Extended.

The announcement trailer parodies Halo 3’s iconic Believe trailer, and hints at some of the costumes that will be included in the crossover, including a Grunt, Brute Chieftan, and of course, Master Chief.

The event is titled Spartan Showdown, and will run from June 30 to July 4. The description reads: “Complete challenges in Spartan Showdown to unlock rewards.” This is likely in celebration of the game releasing on Xbox platforms later this month.

This comes following the announcement last month that Fall Guys would not only be coming to more platforms than just PlayStation 4 and PC, but would also be adopting a free-to-play model. The game will also be receiving cross-play and cross-progression.

This is far from the first Fall Guys crossover, with the game also seeing costumes from the likes of Sonic the Hedgehog, Cuphead, Nier: Automata, and Bomberman since its release in 2020.

Fall Guys was met with positive reception upon its release. NME awarded the game an excellent four out of five-star score, stating; “Fall Guys is a casual and chaotically original take on battle royale with roots that hark back to the fun, messy and harmless TV game shows of yesteryear. It’s as hilarious as it is maddening, and always a joy to keep going for another round.” The game was also awarded a Guinness World Record for being the most downloaded PlayStation Plus title of all time.

Fall Guys comes to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on June 21.

