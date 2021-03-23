‘Fall Guys’ season four introduces seven new sci-fi themed rounds

Season 4 of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is now live, and Mediatonic have released the patch notes and launch trailer.

Season 4 has a futuristic theme, and is set in the year 4041. The update adds seven new rounds for players to compete in, as well as new challenges, costumes, and features. A launch trailer is available below:

Skyline Stumble is set to be the main event: the new 60-player gauntlet round features new sci-fi obstacles such as low gravity, forcefields and lasers.

The rest of the new rounds also lean into the futuristic theme, with Hoverboard Heroes tasking players with riding across slime seas on hoverboards, whilst Basketball is basketball in low gravity.

New features also include a Squads mode which will reward all four members of a squad with a victory, if any of the four members win the final round.

Supporting Squad Mode are two new round types: Squad Race and Squad Survival. These new rounds take each member of the group’s score into account for elimination purposes.

A new currency, Crown Shards, has also been added. Collecting 60 of these will reward players with a crown. Daily challenges have also been added, which reward players with bundles of Fame and Crown Shards on completion.

There was also a list of minor fixes and improvements, including “Sturdier Beans”, aiming to prevent players from going into a ragdoll state after a light collision, and changes to how the game handles physics simulation for distant players.

The full patch notes are available on Mediatonic’s official site.

Earlier this year, Epic Games confirmed that they had purchased Mediatonic. Epic Games assured Fall Guys fans that “gameplay isn’t changing and Epic will continue to invest in making the game a great experience for players across platforms”.