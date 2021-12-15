‘Fallout 4’ mod Sims Settlements 2 gets a “DLC-sized expansion”

Fallout 4 mod Sims Settlements 2 is getting a big expansion called Gunner Outbreak, continuing on the story from the original mod.

Sims Settlements 2 was already a massive mod when it launched last year. The mod gave a huge overhaul to settlement building, allowing you to fly around to get a bird’s eye view of everything, and an improved HUD as well. It also added an original story to the game, released as Chapter 1. And now Chapter 2, Gunner Outbreak, is available to download now.

The update to the Fallout 4 mod adds three new side-quests, as well as some other new features. The quest started in the first chapter saw you attempting to rebuild The Commonwealth, and Gunner Outbreak is essentially a continuation of that story.

You’ll find new groups added to the Fallout 4 mod as well, such as the CPD, a group that forms under the name of pre-war police departments. They aim to take down the Gunners, the new threat introduced in the first chapter. And it will be up to players to steer the CPD towards more peaceful means of resolution. There are also The Nightingales, who do take more peaceful approaches to life, using old medicine and healing arts.

And there will be non-story related obligations too. The sim part of Sims Settlements 2 will require you to fend off growing pollution and disease related issues. You’ll need to do so through encouraging cleanliness, and can build medical buildings to help with the disease problem.

There are plans for a Chapter 3 for the Fallout 4 mod, but no details have been confirmed as of yet. The mod is available on both PC and Xbox as well.

